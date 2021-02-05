Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman discusses Kentucky being on track to be the first state to vaccinate school staff

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlier this week, Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky is on track to be the first state to vaccine educators.

The governor is working with the Kentucky Department of Education to have all schools reopen to some type of in-person learning by March 1. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman told WYMT the state prioritized getting school staff vaccinated.

“Our education community is critical, and it’s not a situation where we’re willing to send our educators and school staff into a situation that’s not safe,” said Lt. Coleman.

Lt. Coleman said by the end of next week every school employee will at least have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some could even receive their second dose.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.