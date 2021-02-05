Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and three deaths on Friday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported two deaths in Perry County bringing the death toll 27. The county also reported 16 new cases bringing the total to 2,043. Knott County had nine new cases bringing the total to 908. There are five new cases in Lee County bringing the total to 1,140. Leslie County reported six new cases bringing the total to 707. Letcher County has 32 new cases bringing the total to 1,548. There are three new cases in Owsley County bringing the total to 368. Wolfe County reported five new cases bringing the total to 398.

The Laurel County Health Department reported the county’s 34th death. The individual was an 88-year-old woman. The county also reported 78 new cases from Thursday and Friday. This brings the county’s total to 5,609.

The Harlan County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the total to 2,275.

The Bell County Health Department reported 18 new cases bringing the total to 2,520.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 3,137 with 211 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 21 new cases with three of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,896 with 149 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the total to 1,141 with 91 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 11 new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,827 with 63 of those active. Jackson County has six new cases bringing the total to 695 with 133 of those active. Rockcastle County reported six new cases bringing the total to 679 with 74 of those active.

