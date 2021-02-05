Advertisement

Lawmakers reconvene to discuss state impeachments

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A committee assigned to look into impeachment requests of Kentucky’s Governor, Attorney General, and one lawmaker held another lengthy closed-door meeting Friday.

After coming out of the three-hour meeting, two of the petitions against the governor were dismissed.

The petition to impeach Beshear by Kentucky Liberty PAC along with one by Take Back Kentucky were dismissed, leaving only one petition standing against Governor Beshear. Both petitions were said to be insufficient.

“More information we’ll be providing but they were not sufficient on their face. They did not meet the statutory requirements. They were dismissed without any further steps to be taken,” said Representative Jason Nemes.

No action was taken in the petitions against Representative GoForth or Attorney General Cameron. However, the committee is asking for more information and sending follow-up communications to Cameron’s and Beshear’s legal teams.

The information requested includes communications regarding executive orders of in-person church worship services and interstate travel. They’re also seeking audion recordings of directions to the grand jury looking into the Breonna Tayor shooting.

