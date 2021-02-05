Advertisement

IRS mistakenly tells thousands they are ineligible for stimulus checks

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service said it accidentally told thousands of taxpayers they weren’t receiving a stimulus check.

The agency sent letters to more than 109,000 people stating that either part or all of their money would go to cover 2007 taxes.

The IRS now says that letter was a mistake.

Instead, the letter was supposed to let people know that the IRS hadn’t processed their 2019 tax returns, so it couldn’t issue their first $1,200 relief payment.

Those in this situation can still receive their funds, but they will have to claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 tax return and wait for a refund, according to the IRS.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
More details released following deadly crash in Knott County
Kentucky State Police are searching for these two men: Matthew Saylor (L) and Tony Taylor (R).
Police searching for two suspects following shooting in Harlan County
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear discusses downward trend in numbers, new vaccination sites
Food City Bearden
Tenn. lawsuit accuses Food City of illegally selling opioids

Latest News

AppHarvest officials reflect on recent success
AppHarvest officials reflect on recent success
Harlan native receives Super Bowl ticket
‘I never thought I could go’: Harlan native receives Super Bowl ticket
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, two deaths on Friday
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry...
Watch: WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic girls semifinals
Jacqueline Coleman Kentucky's Lt. Governor
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman discusses Kentucky being on track to be the first state to vaccinate school staff