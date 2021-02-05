Advertisement

Independent Kentucky pharmacies prepare to give COVID-19 vaccines

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Federal officials have chosen Walgreens and independent pharmacies to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

MORE: Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

Shipments are already on the way to select stores part of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy network. Independent pharmacy owners tell us this is good news, especially for smaller communities.

Madison Drug in Richmond will start administering COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday. The store is one of several Good Neighbor pharmacies that’ll receive shipments from the federal government.

Pharmacist Charles Abney says their phones have been ringing constantly. Staffers are scheduling vaccine appointments for people over the age of 65 who also have high-risk conditions.

MORE: Kentucky pharmacies will soon receive shipments of COVID-19 vaccines

“We’ve already done the first 100 starting next Thursday,” Abney said. “Every Monday, we’ll start making appointments to get at least 100 in a week.”

He says next week’s appointments are all booked.

The pharmacy’s sister store in Irvine will be administering vaccines too.

For Paula Tudor, this is good news.

She works next door to Madison Drug and plans to get vaccinated once it’s her turn.

“I think it’s great for our local community,” Tudor said. “For me and my dad, he just got out of Cardinal Hill. He is paralyzed now. It’s going to make it easier for him to get it here instead of having to go all the way to Lexington now.”

Abney tells us there is the freezer is in the back, staffers are ready to go, all they need are vaccines.

Madison Drug pharmacy is scheduling appointments over the phone. Again, all appointments for next week have been booked.

