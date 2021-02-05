‘I never thought I could go’: Harlan native receives Super Bowl ticket

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For nearly one year, Harlan native Michelle Asher has worked tirelessly as an ER nurse in Florida on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had never seen somebody get sick so fast that we’re young and no health problems otherwise,” said Asher.

In December, she was one of the first at Brandon Regional Hospital to receive a COVID-10 vaccine. It was then that she heard a rumor that health care workers who were vaccinated may be able to go to the Super Bowl.

“We were kind of in that first group and I was surprised there wasn’t that many that were willing to take it,” said Asher.

Between her first and second dose, Asher received an email saying the NFL would select fully vaccinated health care workers and give them Super Bowl tickets.

“I was like yeah right, you know like yeah this is gonna happen,” said Asher.

Soon after, one of their sister hospitals received tickets, but days went by and still no news for her.

“I checked my email and was like there’s nothing there’re not going to do nothing,” she said.

Her luck soon changed. She was visiting her daughter on her day off when she received a text from her manager.

“She was like, ‘Hey you won!’ and I said won what? She said, ‘You won super bowl tickets!’ and I was like no no you’re joking and she said, ‘No check your email’,” said Asher. “I don’t think reality set in until this last Monday when I actually got the ticket like they loaded the tickets to our phones.”

Five fellow co-workers also received tickets. She says her ticket is in the 100 level. They will be sitting in pods, so one person will be surrounded by six empty seats.

Asher says she is a big football fan and this is a buck-list opportunity for her that she could never afford.

“For tickets that are in the area I’m in, they’re going or like $20,000 so definitely that’s beyond my capabilities,” said Asher.

She said she wishes her husband could enjoy the experience with her.

“I was like I kind of feel guilty that I get to go and he doesn’t. He was like, ‘don’t feel guilty that’s like a once in a lifetime thing and you need to go and live it up’.”

The NFL has organized a whole day of events for the 7,500 health care workers who are attending. Asher says events begin at 1 p.m. and do not end until 11 p.m. Events include a “TikTok Tailgate” feature a concert with Miley Cyrus and guests. There will also be free food and beverages.

Asher says it is an honor to be recognized by the NFL, but she says it seems like a lot for just doing the career she signed up for.

“It’s just has a guilt feeling you know that they are rewarding us but we did our jobs you know. It wasn’t like we were out you know doing anything above and beyond what we normally do as nurse and healthcare providers,” said Asher.

