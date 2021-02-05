HCTC receives donation from Toyota for automotive technology program

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Hazard Community and Technical College have three brand new cars to train on.

Toyota in Georgetown donated a 2020 Camry, 2019 Avalon and a 2018 Lexus to the Automotive Technology Training Program at the college.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System has partnered with Toyota to receive these donations for colleges that have automotive training programs.

Chief Academic Officer Sandra Kiddoo says, this is key for their students to be able to learn on the latest technology, as it changes very quickly in the auto industry. This donation will set them up for success in their future career.

“We just don’t have the budgets to support buying a new car for our programs every year. I think the latest model car that we have is probably about a 2012 maybe even old than that so to have the current technology is really a treasure for us,” said Kiddoo.

Kiddoo said they learned about the donations less than one week ago and brought them back Friday from the Georgetown plant.

Toyota has donated cars to them in the past, but it has been at least eight to 10 years since the last donation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.