Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continues to drop

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,261 new cases and 50 new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

At least 374,268 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 3,971.

44,692 people have recovered from the virus.

4,163,154 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate continues to fall and is now at 8.16%.

In Friday’s report, the governor also mentioned that we need to stay safe this weekend while celebrating the Super Bowl.

“No matter who you’re rooting for on Sunday, let’s make sure we hold on to our progress against this virus as Team Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve already vaccinated 10% of our population and every day we get closer to the finish line we’ve all been waiting for. Hang in there and do what it takes to protect each other a little bit longer.”

As of Thursday, 103 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

