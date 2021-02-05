From the mountains to your mailbox: Floyd County business shares a taste of Appalachia

HAROLD, Ky. (WYMT) - When Timothy and Ruthie Caldwell arrived in Pikeville in 2017, Timothy planned to attend the Kentucky College of Optometry. But, after spending a while in the mountains, the family shifted focus to become small business owners.

“We decided, we can change course. We don’t have to keep on doing what we’ve been doing,” said Timothy.

With an original plan to open a period-themed candy shop and sober speak-easy, the Caldwells started taking small steps. To keep the ideas flowing and get things running, the couple began working with Shaping Our Appalachian Region’s CO. STARTERS program to kick off their company with specialty drinks.

“We love food and we started messing around and started making completely unique drinks,” Timothy said. “Kind of like a fusion from different cultures.”

The family set out on a journey, opening pop-up shops at festivals and local events to share unique flavors of their own with the community, hoping to build upon the success they quickly started having in communities like Lynch. Though things took a side-step when the pandemic began, the Caldwells held to their faith and even began expanding their brand.

“What we were hoping to do is make money doing the booth, so we could afford doing the Heritage Box and the snack box because we really want to be an e-commerce business,” said Timothy.

Around that same time, in 2019, Mr. Tibbs’ Trading Company was born to share the stories of food items around the world by sending snack crates, or Heritage Boxes, curated by fictional traveler Mr. Tibbs. Tibbs and his tracking pig Squeebah are characters Timothy originally created when telling bedtime stories to his four children, never expecting they would become a staple in his family’s business.

The crates, which offer a glimpse into the 1920s, come with a letter about his travels and stories about the items included. Those crates, according to the Caldwells, are one part of a larger picture.

“Every culture has something wonderful to celebrate. We all have good things, we all have bad things. But there is a lot of good. And that’s what we’ve discovered,” said Timothy. “Not only has Mr. Tibbs discovered that in his fictitious world, but we’ve discovered that as we’ve done the research for all of these products.”

The newest item on the menu is an Appalachian Snack Box, containing snack foods that are staples in Appalachia and tied heavily to its coal mining history. The couple said the inspiration for the box came from the new home they have chosen for themselves and the people who have welcomed them with their stories.

“The moment we drove downtown and stepped out of our cars just to visit the campus, we fell in love with downtown. We fell in love with the people, we fell in love with this region, and we knew this is where we wanted our home to always be,” said Ruthie. “And we just bought our house, so we are so excited to be here forever.”

The Appalachian Snack Box serves as a postcard, sending snacks like Ale-8-One soda, peanuts, a banana Moon Pie, Grippo’s BBQ chips, apple butter, crackers, and shredded Mingua beef jerky, and a Rebecca Ruth specialty Ale-8-One lollipop. The Caldwells said the box was initially designed for bikers and travelers, mimicking a miner’s lunch bucket, but quickly became a go-to for people who miss home and want a small taste of Appalachia wherever they are.

“Little bitty stories about each of the foods and how that connects to our culture in Appalachia,” said Ruthie.

According to the couple, the flavor of Appalachia is something they are excited to box up for other people because, though they have lived in many different places, they have never experienced a place so sweet.

“Out of everywhere we’ve been, these are the best people that we have ever had the privilege of knowing,” said Timothy.

The Caldwells work with a Paintsville business to create the crates for their Heritage Boxes, keeping the flavors local. They said they are currently working to restructure a second container option in a more cost-effective way for people who might like a less-expensive option.

The couple still hopes to one day open the brick and mortar, which would also employ locals who are in addiction recovery, but they are happy to take it one step at a time now that the travelers have put down roots in the region. Ruthie said she hopes to see her new neighbors make the most out of everything the area has to offer.

“I just wish that this will give hope to people that, you know, if you have any bit of creativity or any problem that you’re able to solve then you can sell that on a national scale. You can make that into a product,” she said. “And you can be successful here. You don’t have to leave.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.