Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis transferring to Kentucky

Will Levis Penn State
Will Levis Penn State(Photo: PSU Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has added another quarterback to its 2021 roster, this one through the transfer portal. Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis announced his transfer to Lexington on Twitter.

Levis was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in 2018. The Middletown, CT native was rated as a top-30 pro-style quarterback. Levis joins Beau Allen, Joey Gatewood, Somerset grad Kaiya Sheron and Nik Scalzo as the quarterbacks battling for the starting job in 2021.

