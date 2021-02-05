Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis transferring to Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has added another quarterback to its 2021 roster, this one through the transfer portal. Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis announced his transfer to Lexington on Twitter.

Levis was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in 2018. The Middletown, CT native was rated as a top-30 pro-style quarterback. Levis joins Beau Allen, Joey Gatewood, Somerset grad Kaiya Sheron and Nik Scalzo as the quarterbacks battling for the starting job in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.