Food City Flashback: Blair Green makes Mountain Classic History twice

By Camille Gear
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Before Blair Green was a Kentucky Wildcat, she was making waves in the Mountian Classic.

In January 2017, Green and the Harlan County Lady Black Bears came into the Mountian Classic looking for their first title.

In the championship game against North Laurel, Green set a Mountain Classic championship record, where she scored 24 points as the Lady Black Bears won their first Mountain Classic title, 75-54.

11 months later, Green turned it up even more, scoring 36 points as Harlan County won back-to-back Mountain Classic titles, and the first December Mountain Classic. Green’s 36 points still stand as the most in a girls Mountain Classic championship game. The Lady Black Bears defeated South Laurel, 75-64. In both title games, Harlan County set a girls Mountain Classic championship record for most points scored with 75.

