Fire department warns of scam

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Prestonsburg Fire Department is warning residents about a scam going around.

According to Chief Michael Brown, they have been told someone is calling on behalf of the fire department for donations.

The chief says they are not doing any type of solicitation for the Prestonsburg Fire Department.

The fire department says you shouldn’t give out any information to anyone that calls and tries to represent the department.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.