Fire department warns of scam

(Photo: Associated Press)
(Photo: Associated Press)(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Prestonsburg Fire Department is warning residents about a scam going around.

According to Chief Michael Brown, they have been told someone is calling on behalf of the fire department for donations.

The chief says they are not doing any type of solicitation for the Prestonsburg Fire Department.

The fire department says you shouldn’t give out any information to anyone that calls and tries to represent the department.

