Advertisement

Fellow senator criticizes Rand Paul for not wearing a mask during Senate session

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)(WBKO)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVE) - An Ohio senator has called out Kentucky’s junior senator for refusing to wear a mask while on the Senate floor.

In a tweet, Sen. Sherrod Brown (R-Ohio) wrote:

“In a packed Senate chamber with stenographers and colleagues just feet away from him, @RandPaul refuses to put on a mask - and puts the health of everyone around him at risk.

This isn’t political. WEAR. A. MASK.

Brown asked that Paul, a fellow Republican, wear a mask to show respect to the staff of the Senate chamber and his colleagues.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are searching for these two men: Matthew Saylor (L) and Tony Taylor (R).
Police searching for two suspects following shooting in Harlan County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear discusses downward trend in numbers, new vaccination sites
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?
Police Lights
One dead after car crash in Knott County
Letcher County woman nearly dies in car accident
’He will forever be my hero’: Woman pulled from car moments before it burst into flames

Latest News

File image
Kentucky House passes pension bill affecting new teachers
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Weekend Forecast: Breezy Friday, snow chances return Saturday night
Chamber Day.
KY Chamber Day goes virtual, discusses moving forward with economic development amid pandemic
Kentucky's Chamber of Commerce hosted its 26th annual chamber day event
Kentucky chamber day virtual event