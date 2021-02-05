Advertisement

FBI identifies Kentucky resident in probe of U.S. Capitol riots

Peter Schwartz allegedly taking part in US Capitol riots. (Source: FBI)
By WAVE News
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another Kentuckian has been identified as taking part in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Peter Schwartz is facing four federal charges in connection with the disturbance.

Federal court documents say Schwartz was identified by the FBI as being the person recorded in several videos wearing a yellow and blue checked top using a large red canister to spray a substance on officers. TV news video, along with police body camera videos and other video posted online, shows the mask-covered face a person wearing a top of that description.

The documents go on to state that a witness reported to the FBI that Schwartz was involved in the riots and that he was a felon who had been released from prison due to COVID-19. That person also told federal agents Schwartz was supposed to be at a rehab facility in Owensboro at the time the witness saw images of him on the U.S. Capitol steps.

On January 18, the FBI released photos of 10 people they wanted to talk to in connection with the riots. Schwartz was also identified as one of the persons in the photos by an Owensboro Police Department lieutenant who had dealt with him in April 2020.

Peter Schwartz allegedly taking part in US Capitol riots. (Source: FBI)
Peter Schwartz allegedly taking part in US Capitol riots. (Source: FBI)
Peter Schwartz mugshot from Daviess County Jail when he was arrested in 2019. (Source: Daviess...
