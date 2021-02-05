Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s Stampede returns for 34th season

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s Stampede will open for its 34th season on February 12.

Guests can enjoy the signature Horse Walk, the show featuring 32 horses throughout the performance, racing pigs and a four-course meal.

“Everything in our show – from the first feat of our talented equestrian performers to the last bite of our delicious four-course feast – is bigger than life, and it was such a privilege last year to bring families and friends together to make memories in a most unusual year,” said David Swangel, Stampede’s General Manager. “As we enter 2021, our dedicated cast members look forward to making every show the ultimate entertainment and dining experience. That’s why we look forward to every new season – we want guests to make memories they will hold onto for a lifetime.”

The business will continue to adhere to COVID guidelines, including enhanced sanitation and social distancing.

Showtimes and reservations are available online or by calling 865-453-4400.

