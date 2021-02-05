Advertisement

COVID long haulers facing new battle with persistent migraines

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Recovering from COVID-19 for some is like being in a heavyweight matchup. One second may feel like a high where a win is just around the corner, but the next second could feel like a knockout: motionless with a debilitating migraine.

WAVE 3 News anchor Lauren Jones was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 13, 2020 and said she knows what it feels like to be on the losing end of the fight. She has since become a long hauler and has shared her journey on social media.

Numerous doctors in Louisville are treating Jones as she continues her battle to beat the long-term effects of COVID-19. She said one of her biggest struggles is daily migraines.

Dr. Brian Plato is a leading neurologist at Norton Healthcare, and he’s treating Jones and other post-COVID patients.

He said he’s seeing two kinds of COVID patients right now: those suffering onset migraine symptoms post-COVID and those who have had migraines in the past but at a lower frequency.

Plato said many people already susceptible to migraines who have gotten COVID have since had flare ups and are having them on a regular basis.

The neurologist said typical patients suffer with migraines for four to 72 hours, while post-COVID patients are having migraines that last for days, weeks, and even months at a time.

He said persistent migraine patients for up to 3 months are diagnosed with “new daily persistent migraines.” It’s a term coined from COVID-19.

Plato predicted that with new mutations in the virus, studying migraines will become even more important than before. That’s because migraines are a key component in detecting COVID-19 in its earliest stages, even if other symptoms of the virus aren’t present.

He also stated that migraines are the only symptom present in patients when they are contagious, as well as months after they’ve tested positive.

Plato confirmed there are early studies that suggest there is a connection between loss of smell and recurring migraines in COVID patients, but scientists have yet to determine exactly why. Plato said he believes it could be a disruption, or irritation, of the cranial nerve involved in the progression of excessive migraines due to COVID-19.

He said the greatest difference between everyday migraine sufferers and post-COVID migraine sufferers is persistence and duration of symptoms. He said traditional medication may not work for long-term migraine sufferers.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are searching for these two men: Matthew Saylor (L) and Tony Taylor (R).
Police searching for two suspects following shooting in Harlan County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear discusses downward trend in numbers, new vaccination sites
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?
Letcher County woman nearly dies in car accident
’He will forever be my hero’: Woman pulled from car moments before it burst into flames
According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
Police officer facing sexual assault charges

Latest News

There may soon be a new, one-shot COVID-19 vaccine available to the United States.
New one-shot COVID-19 vaccine shows promise
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
Surprise tax forms reveal extent of unemployment fraud in US
This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the investigational Janssen COVID-19...
J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, voters masked against coronavirus line up Wisconsin's...
Wisconsin governor issues new mask order after Assembly vote
CDC: Schools can reopen without vaccinations
CDC: Schools can reopen without vaccinations