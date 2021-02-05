Advertisement

CDC to issue school reopening guidance next week

By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidance on reopening schools this coming week.

It has been almost a year of at-home learning for some students and many are ready to get back into the classroom.

A big concern is figuring out how to minimize the spread of COVID-19 before returning.

Even with guidance and regulations, CDC officials say community spread must be down before it is safe for teachers and students to reenter schools.

Not everyone wants to go back. Some teacher unions are resisting reopening schools amid fears of infection.

President Joe Biden has said he will work to reopen K-12 schools in his first 100 days in office, but made it clear he will defer to medical experts to dictate when that happens.

The president has signed multiple executive actions to help reopen schools and establish a national strategy to get the pandemic under control.

Biden is also pushing Congress to approve $170 billion for schools and colleges to help them operate safely in person or facilitate remote learning.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
More details released following deadly crash in Knott County
Kentucky State Police are searching for these two men: Matthew Saylor (L) and Tony Taylor (R).
Police searching for two suspects following shooting in Harlan County
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear discusses downward trend in numbers, new vaccination sites
Food City Bearden
Tenn. lawsuit accuses Food City of illegally selling opioids

Latest News

AppHarvest officials reflect on recent success
AppHarvest officials reflect on recent success
Harlan native receives Super Bowl ticket
‘I never thought I could go’: Harlan native receives Super Bowl ticket
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, two deaths on Friday
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry...
Watch: WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic girls semifinals
Jacqueline Coleman Kentucky's Lt. Governor
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman discusses Kentucky being on track to be the first state to vaccinate school staff