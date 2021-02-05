Advertisement

BBB issues warning of unsolicited masks from China arriving through mail

Mailbox.
Mailbox.(WTOK)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau issued a warning about a scam that has already targeted at least 10 people in South Carolina.

According to the BBB, at least 10 people have reported unsolicited masks arriving in the mail from China. Officials said the incidents are similar to the mysterious seeds arriving in the mail from China in 2020.

President and CEO of the BBB, Tom Bartholomy, said the incidents are a part of a brushing scam in which companies get people’s name and address to send something low cost. The hackers then go online and post positive reviews of the products under your name to boost online standings.

Anyone who receives a mask, or other products they did not order, is urged to report the situation to the BBB, throw the product away and change the password on their Amazon account.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are searching for these two men: Matthew Saylor (L) and Tony Taylor (R).
Police searching for two suspects following shooting in Harlan County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear discusses downward trend in numbers, new vaccination sites
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?
Letcher County woman nearly dies in car accident
’He will forever be my hero’: Woman pulled from car moments before it burst into flames
According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
Police officer facing sexual assault charges

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Weekend Forecast: Breezy Friday, snow chances return Saturday night
Chamber Day.
KY Chamber Day goes virtual, discusses moving forward with economic development amid pandemic
Kentucky's Chamber of Commerce hosted its 26th annual chamber day event
Kentucky chamber day virtual event
Police Lights
One dead after car crash in Knott County
File image
COVID long haulers facing new battle with persistent migraines