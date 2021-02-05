AppHarvest officials reflect on recent success

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - In just four weeks, AppHarvest has shipped its first harvest of tomatoes, expanded a high-tech educational program for high school students, and became a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ. Jonathan Webb is the founder and CEO and he says it is only the beginning for his company.

“We want to see central Appalachia be the produce hub of the US and we want to rip the agriculture industry out of Mexico, bring it back to the US,” AppHarvest Founder and CEO Jonathan Webb said.

Webb says compared to other corporations, their process of growing and shipping tomatoes is better.

“Who wants to eat a tomato that has sat on a truck for two weeks or been shipped 2,000 miles. So, the seeds are genetically modified for transportation, we don’t need to do that,” Webb said.

Director of Community Outreach & People Programs Amy Samples says the goal for their Container Farm program is to give students entrepreneurial experience.

“To build this AgTech hub, to really sincerely create a new opportunity and a new sector of our economy here in Kentucky, that’s what it’ll take,” Director of Community Outreach & People Programs Amy Samples said.

Webb says AppHarvest is one of twelve companies in Kentucky that is part of NASDAQ.

“And we got the support, not only in the region but internationally and nationally and I think part of is because we proved to people that no matter how big the challenge was, we’re going to find a solution,” Webb said.

And with plans to expand, having two more facilities being built near Richmond and Berea, Webb adds they hope to expand south as well.

“There’s nothing more, it’s a core part of our mission. We want to do it and we’re going to continue to work to figure out how to dig deeper into south and eastern part of Kentucky,” Webb said.

Webb says the produce from AppHarvest will first be available in select national retailers such as Kroger, Publix, Walmart, Food City, and Meijer.

