6-year-old Logan Co. girl beats cancer, starts online bakery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 6-year-old Naiya Garner is starting a new chapter in life.

“They gave me some milk, and I fell asleep,” said Naiya.

The “milk” Naiya is describing is chemotherapy--at only two-years-old she was diagnosed with leukemia. She received her last treatment in 2020 and now she is cancer-free.

“I do still have to get poked at the doctor,” says Naiya.

While receiving treatment in the hospital Naiya would watch children competing in cooking shows. It sparked an idea to start her own online bakery.

Meet 𝒩𝒶𝒾𝓎𝒶 𝑀𝒶𝑒, a 6 year old aspiring baker. Naiya loves to be in the kitchen helping and learning how to make new... Posted by Naiya’s Bakery on Friday, January 29, 2021

“This Christmas, she just asked for a bunch of baking stuff. And we started baking, and she loved making cake pops. The goal for me is to do a non-profit someday. Can’t do that at this moment, but I thought, well, what better way to give back just a little bit?” said Ashley Garner, Naiya’s mother.

Naiya’s favorite thing to make are cake pop’s and she’s baking up some special assortments in time for Valentine’s Day.

“I wanted to start with the cake pops because I wanted that to be something that people saw first in terms of like, this is what we are always going to do no matter how big or small it is. Her cake pops are going to give back in some way,” said Ashley.

𝕎𝕙𝕠 𝕕𝕠𝕖𝕤𝕟’𝕥 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖 𝕒 𝕓𝕠𝕦𝕢𝕦𝕖𝕥 𝕪𝕠𝕦 𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕥 𝕥𝕠 𝕖𝕒𝕥??? Our Valentine’s cake pop bouquets are the perfect gift for your Loves. Posted by Naiya’s Bakery on Sunday, January 31, 2021

With the goal of eventually starting a non-profit, for now, Naiya’s bakery officially has a business license, has passed a health inspection, and proceeds from every sale will go to an organization or charity in need.

With so much to be thankful for, Naiya is giving back her second chance at life one cake pop at a time.

“I’m making just cake pops!” said Naiya.

You can visit Naiya’s bakery on Facebook by clicking here.

We are going to start taking orders!! Menu and prices are listed below. (Click on photo) ❣️EDIT❣️Bundles are not... Posted by Naiya’s Bakery on Sunday, January 31, 2021

