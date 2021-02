FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday COVID-19 update, with a bit of good news. He said we are still seeing a downward trend.

The governor announced 2,500 new cases making at least 372,012 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.

This is the lowest Thursday in more than four weeks, and the governor mentioned that we are on track to possibly see four straight weeks of overall decline for the first time since the pandemic began.

58 new deaths were reported in Kentucky bringing the death toll to 3,921.

The governor said that although this is high, only 18 of the 58 individuals that died were a part of long term care facilities. Considering this is the most at-risk group, this demonstrates that the decision to vaccinate that group of people first is paying off.

44,394 people have recovered from the virus.

4,138,554 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate continues to drop to 8.37%. The lowest it has been in a month.

The governor also announced four new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Kentucky.

There will be two new Kroger sites, one at the KY Convention Center in Covington and the other at the Kroger Greenwood mall in Bowling Green. You can go here to make an appointment.

The third site will be at the Murray State University CFSB Center in Murray, Ky. You can go here to make appointments at this location.

The final new site this week will be at the T.J Health Pavillion in Glasgow, Ky, and appointments there can be made by clicking here.

The governor said the goal is to eventually have as many sites needed so that Kentuckians don’t have to travel more than one county to get the vaccine. Below is a list of the current site locations.

The governor also brought attention to the Eastern Kentucky Appalachian Regional Commission Grant that was awarded to HCTC. You can find further details on this grant here.

Dr. Stack also reiterated guidance for the upcoming Super Bowl. This includes trying not to have in-person gatherings, but if so to have 8 or fewer people, with no more than 2 households together.

As of Thursday, 104 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

