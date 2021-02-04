Valentine’s Day at Lowe’s? 50 couples to win a ‘Night of Lowemance’ date

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Due to the pandemic many people are changing the way they celebrate.

Lowe’s, yes the home improvement store, is offering a unique Valentine’s Day date night experience.

Lowe’s is offering 50 couples the chance to come into the store and participate in an intimate splash-painting date night.

“We thought, how better to translate all of the great DIY energy we’ve seen for months into some really romantic DIY energy,” Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, said. “In a year where traditional Valentine’s Day options remain limited, we are ready to turn Lowe’s into the ultimate date night for a few lucky couples… that they never knew they needed.”

The date night will begin with a toast followed by appetizers. The couples will then get to choose from a from a curated “menu” of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams paint colors to use for their painting. Then they will go to the “paint zone” to create their masterpiece.

Couples interested in participating can sign up online through Sunday, February 7. The event will take place on Feb. 14 from 8-10 p.m. Attendance will be limited to five couples per store.

