UK Healthcare vaccinating about 270 people an hour at Kroger Field

By Olivia Russell
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of vaccines are administered every day at Kroger Field.

“Wednesday we vaccinated a record number of people for a clinic, which I think already was the largest in the state in terms of vaccinations. I think we vaccinated about 2,700 people, so that’s about 270 an hour,” UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

Blanton says they’re also making major progress on a massive group, which is K-12 employees.

“There’s about 9,000 in the public and private schools and we’re getting close, as close as we can to being through that list. I think we’re at a little over 7,000 now” Blanton said.

Even beyond those people in group 1B, Blanton says several thousand more are still waiting to schedule their appointments.

Now that several thousand vaccines have been administered, the next challenge is making sure people actually come back for the second dose.

Blanton says each vaccination card has details about which vaccine was used, when the booster shot needs to be administered, and how people can sign up for that appointment.

“It’s not a perfect process when you’re dealing with this many people and you’re dealing with different time frames for different doses of the vaccine when they’re coming in, but so far it seems to be working pretty well,” Blanton said.

Whether it’s the first dose or the second, he says people have been eager to line up.

“We’re staying busy, I don’t think there’s any shortage of people who are coming in. You can go to that clinic at any moment and see a busy bustling place,” Blanton said.

Anyone can sign up by following this link to request a vaccine right now.

