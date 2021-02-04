Advertisement

Two Louisville basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

It’s the second postponement in three games for Louisville
David Johnson set career highs with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
David Johnson set career highs with 24 points and 10 rebounds.(Louisville Athletics.)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference says Louisville’s men’s basketball game at Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday, and Saturday’s game at Virginia has been postponed.

The league said the postponement was due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining, and contact tracing within the Cardinals’ program.

It’s the second postponement in three games for Louisville.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and...
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Williamsburg, living with body for weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports fifth straight day with a positivity rate below 9% as COVID-19 vaccine supply is set to increase
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

Maddox Huff celebrates after hitting the game-tying three against Knott Central for Harlan County
Black Bears claw out double OT win over Knott Central in Mountain Classic return
Knox Central rolls past Betsy Layne to advance in the Mountain Classic
Knox Central rolls Betsy Layne 86-49, moves onto second round
Harlan County wins double overtime thriller over Knott Central
Harlan County wins double overtime thriller over Knott Central
Knox Central rolls past Betsy Layne to advance in the Mountain Classic
Knox Central rolls past Betsy Layne to advance in the Mountain Classic
Keion Brooks dunk vs. Florida
Kentucky loses second straight game, falls to No. 18 Missouri 75-70