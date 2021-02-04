Two Louisville basketball games postponed due to COVID-19
It’s the second postponement in three games for Louisville
Published: Feb. 3, 2021
(AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference says Louisville’s men’s basketball game at Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday, and Saturday’s game at Virginia has been postponed.
The league said the postponement was due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining, and contact tracing within the Cardinals’ program.
