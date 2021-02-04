Three facing drug charges in Martin County

PILGRIM, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people in Martin County face drug charges Thursday morning after deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said they found drugs while performing a search warrant at a home.

Joshua Mills, 34, from Pilgrim is facing charges of first-degree trafficking in meth and first-degree possession of meth.

Joshua Moore, 23, from Pilgrim is facing charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Ray Mills Jr., 46, also from Pilgrim, is facing charges of first-degree possession of meth.

Deputies said Joshua Mills was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car when deputies arrived to perform the search warrant.

While performing the search warrant, police said deputies found a black zip bag containing baggies, a large bag of meth, a small scale and a small pink bag with a crystal-like substance inside a coat pocket.

An arrest citation stated deputies also found in the passenger seat a wallet containing $330 and a scale found in the back floorboard of the passenger side.

Deputies said Joshua Mills told them he had two grams of meth.

While searching the house, the citation states deputies found a loaded syringe in the bag belonging to Moore.

Police said Moore told deputies it was Suboxone inside the syringe.

Deputies found two more loaded syringes in the front bedroom of the house.

Deputies said Ray Mills Jr. told them the syringes were loaded with meth.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.