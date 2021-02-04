Advertisement

Rylee Samons scores 50 against East Ridge, earns Player of the Week

By Camille Gear
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Pikeville’s Rylee Samons scored 50 points against East Ridge, earning him player of the week honors.

The junior came within two points of breaking the school’s scoring record which is currently at 52 points. Samons said during the game he did not realize he had that many points.

“No I didn’t even feel like I was close to it, I just knew I was being aggressive. I wasn’t paying attention to how many points I have. Like I said I just care about the win. It’s just a blessing, I thank god everyday for the ability he gave me. We stay after practice and do bible studies and it’s just a blessing,” added Samons.

Samons leads the Panthers with 23.8 points per game and six rebounds per game.

Pikeville hosts Belfry on Thursday.

