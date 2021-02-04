Advertisement

Police searching for two suspects following shooting in Harlan County

Kentucky State Police are searching for these two men: Matthew Saylor (L) and Tony Taylor (R).
Kentucky State Police are searching for these two men: Matthew Saylor (L) and Tony Taylor (R).(Kentucky State Police)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WALLINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with the Kentucky State Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting in the Wallins community of Harlan County early Thursday morning.

Troopers said the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. at a house in Wallins.

When troopers arrived at the house, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the leg and shoulder while outside of his sister’s house.

He was flown to a nearby trauma center for his injuries.

Following an investigation, troopers are currently searching for two suspects: Matthew Saylor, 34, of Dayhoit and Tony Taylor, 40, of Wallins.

Both are wanted on an attempted murder charge.

Troopers said they were seen leaving the scene driving a white Chevrolet Caviler passenger car in an unknown direction.

Police said both men are considered dangerous and may still be in Harlan County.

If you have any information or see them, please call 911 immediately.

