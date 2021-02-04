Advertisement

Motions denied in petition to impeach Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee denied motions in one case today.

After more than three hours in closed meeting, the group denied motions in the petition to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The committee is also hearing arguments for petitions to impeach Governor Andy Beshear and State Representative Robert Goforth.

No petition has been dismissed.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Monday, police arrested 58-year-old John Meadows on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and...
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Williamsburg, living with body for weeks
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks exclusively with WSAZ about challenges facing our region
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports fifth straight day with a positivity rate below 9% as COVID-19 vaccine supply is set to increase
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

’He will forever be my hero’: Woman pulled from car moments before it burst into flames at 11
’He will forever be my hero’: Woman pulled from car moments before it burst into flames at 11
Kentucky vaccine recipients must prove state residency, per new guideline
Kentucky vaccine recipients must prove state residency, per new guideline
Kentucky vaccine recipients must prove state residency, per new guideline
Ministry Meal
‘Healing our own community’: New ministry group serves Pike County one meal at a time- 4:30 p.m.