Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Thursday

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and one death on Thursday.

The Harlan County Health Department reported one death bringing the death toll to 64. The county also reported seven new cases bringing the total to 2,269.

The Bell County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 2,502 with 139 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported two new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 899. Lee County reported two new cases bringing the total to 1,135. There is one new case in Leslie County bringing the total to 700. Letcher County has five new cases bringing the total to 1,517. Perry County reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 2,027. Wolfe County has four new cases bringing the total to 394.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 20 new cases bringing the total to 3,123 with 228 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 11 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,875 with 172 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported six new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,816 with 66 of those active. There are two new cases in Jackson County bringing the total to 689 with 137 of those active. Rockcastle County reported one new case bringing the total to 679 with 68 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the total to 1,134 with 91 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 30 new cases bringing the total to 2,839 with 286 of those active. Floyd County Schools posted on Facebook of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a basketball game. If you attended the Prestonsburg vs. Phelps High School basketball game on Wednesday, February 3rd at Prestonsburg High School to monitor for symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hovious
Police: Kentucky man arrested for putting children in a basement
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths, Super Bowl guidance given
Letcher County woman nearly dies in car accident
’He will forever be my hero’: Woman pulled from car moments before it burst into flames
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
One Pikeville man is dead after car overturns

Latest News

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Hazard Police Department looking for stolen Toyota Camry
Police searching for two suspects following shooting in Harlan County at 6
Police searching for two suspects following shooting in Harlan County - 6:00 p.m.
Police searching for two suspects following shooting in Harlan County at 6
Police searching for two suspects following shooting in Harlan County at 6
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry...
Watch: Third night of WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Thousands of vaccines are administered every day at Kroger Field.
UK Healthcare vaccinating about 270 people an hour at Kroger Field