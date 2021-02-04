Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and one death on Thursday.

The Harlan County Health Department reported one death bringing the death toll to 64. The county also reported seven new cases bringing the total to 2,269.

The Bell County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 2,502 with 139 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported two new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 899. Lee County reported two new cases bringing the total to 1,135. There is one new case in Leslie County bringing the total to 700. Letcher County has five new cases bringing the total to 1,517. Perry County reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 2,027. Wolfe County has four new cases bringing the total to 394.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 20 new cases bringing the total to 3,123 with 228 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 11 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,875 with 172 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported six new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,816 with 66 of those active. There are two new cases in Jackson County bringing the total to 689 with 137 of those active. Rockcastle County reported one new case bringing the total to 679 with 68 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the total to 1,134 with 91 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 30 new cases bringing the total to 2,839 with 286 of those active. Floyd County Schools posted on Facebook of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a basketball game. If you attended the Prestonsburg vs. Phelps High School basketball game on Wednesday, February 3rd at Prestonsburg High School to monitor for symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.