Lawmakers discuss historical horse racing betting machine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are trying to make a form of gaming at horse tracks legal months after the state supreme court ruled it illegal.

Historical horse racing, such as the Red Mile, is no longer allowed at tracks.

It uses slots like machines to allow people to bet on older horse races.

These machines allowed for jobs that are now ending because the Supreme Court said the device was illegal.

“Starting this Sunday 225 full-time jobs in Lexington and millions of dollars in jobs and benefits will be lost,” said Bill Lear from the Jockey Club.

Lear is among those pushing for a legal way to bring back the HHR machines, which supporters say are a more high tech way of wagering.

Horse trainer Tom Drury said, “Again I think the trickle-down effect could be devastating. To the guy who sells programs or the guy to sells hay.”

Some believe lawmakers are trying to get around constitutional rules to allow such a form of gambling.

“One of the reasons I like it isn’t a constitutional amendment. Because I don’t want full-blown casinos in Kentucky. I want to focus on our horse industry,” said Senator John Schickel.

The question is if HHR machines are a form of pari-mutuel wagering, which is basically betting on horse racing and is legal in Kentucky, or are they like the machines in Las Vegas which are outlawed here.

“Never seen testimony that insulted an entire industry ...more than what I’ve heard today,” said Senator Damon Thayer.

Conservative groups opposed to gambling don’t buy the argument the machines are needed to save the horse industry and they believe it’s no better than expanded gambling.

“The biggest surprise to us is the number of conservatives who like to call themselves constitutionalists who are anti-casino gambling,” said Martin Cothran from the Family Foundation.

Lawmakers typically opposed to expanded gambling support this bill which unanimously sailed through a committee.

Senator Tom Buford said, “I think we are certainly in a gray area. I believe we will see this resolved in a courtroom at some moment in time.”

Governor Beshear has said he supports the bill, but its fate is unclear in the house where last year a sports betting bill had trouble passing.

The bill now moves to the full senate.

