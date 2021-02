(WYMT) - Knox Central beat Betsy Layne 86-49 in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic. The Panthers led 43-27 at halftime.

Game 2 of the night is underway. Knox Central battling Betsy Layne. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/bJlHTe7po1 — WYMT (@WYMT) February 4, 2021

Knox Central who has won the 13th Region the past two years improves to 4-2 on the season. Betsy Layne falls to 4-5.

The Panthers will face No. 10 Wolfe County on Saturday at 3 p.m.

