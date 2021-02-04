Kentucky to receive 5% increase in vaccine doses from federal government

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As thousands of people await their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the state is planning for more doses from the federal government. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday his administration would increase the Commonwealth’s vaccine supply by 5%, part of the president’s plan to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.

The increase is in addition to the 17% increase Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Jan. 26.

Beshear said the 5% increase would amount to about 2,000 doses. The state is still working to determine specifically where those doses will go in the state.

“Our vaccination efforts right now are exciting to see,” he said. “You walk into one of our vaccination centers and you see a workforce that is inspired and is moving.”

This week, the state received a little more than 68,000 doses of the vaccine.

Overall, supply is still an issue statewide.

“[The increase from the federal government] are wonderful developments to have more vaccine,” Dr. Stephen Stack, Kentucky’s Department for Public Health commissioner, said.” However, the doses we’re getting are still 68,000 or so a week. It’s going to take a while to reach everyone who wants to be immunized.”

Beshear said he will announce more regional vaccination sites on Thursday along with an announcement about a consistent supply of vaccines for the next few weeks for local health departments.

