Kentucky loses second straight game, falls to No. 18 Missouri 75-70

(WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats lost to Missouri on Wednesday night, 75-70. The Cats move to 5-11 on the season, and 4-5 in SEC play.

Davion Mintz led Kentucky with 18 points, Brandon Boston and Keion Brooks followed with 10 points each.

Less than four minutes. @UKCoachCalipari has stressed it with us: Let's play to win.



Mizzou 68, UK 65 | 2H, 3:45 pic.twitter.com/QhrZV8J7Vf — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 4, 2021

The Cats were down at the half, 40-27. Keion Brooks led the Cats at the break with eight points.

.@KeionB_12 led us in the first half with eight points. pic.twitter.com/jeIJVeMSLs — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 4, 2021

The Wildcats host No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday at 8 p.m.

