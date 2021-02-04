Kentucky loses second straight game, falls to No. 18 Missouri 75-70
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats lost to Missouri on Wednesday night, 75-70. The Cats move to 5-11 on the season, and 4-5 in SEC play.
Davion Mintz led Kentucky with 18 points, Brandon Boston and Keion Brooks followed with 10 points each.
The Cats were down at the half, 40-27. Keion Brooks led the Cats at the break with eight points.
The Wildcats host No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday at 8 p.m.
