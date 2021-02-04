Advertisement

Kentucky House committee advances bill to up the minimum dollar amount for felony theft

Rep. David Osborne, Speaker Pro Tem, gavels in the House for Kentucky's 2018 legislative...
Rep. David Osborne, Speaker Pro Tem, gavels in the House for Kentucky's 2018 legislative session on January 2, 2018.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky House committee has advanced a bill to raise the minimum dollar amount required for the crime of felony theft.

The measure would increase the threshold for felony theft to $1,000 from the current $500.

The result would be that property thefts under $1,000 would be considered a misdemeanor, which carries a lesser penalty.

The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill Wednesday.

It heads to the full House next.

Supporters tout the higher felony theft threshold as a way to reduce prison populations and thus corrections costs for the state. They say the threshold hasn’t kept pace with inflation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Joseph Hovious
Police: Kentucky man arrested for putting children in a basement
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths, Super Bowl guidance given
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Letcher County woman nearly dies in car accident
’He will forever be my hero’: Woman pulled from car moments before it burst into flames
One Pikeville man is dead after car overturns

Latest News

Dr. Jason Glass, who started his teaching career in Hazard, was selected as the new Kentucky...
Kentucky Education Commissioner plans statewide virtual listening tour
Three facing drug charges in Martin County
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky to receive 5% increase in vaccine doses from federal government
WYMT Regular Rain
Front approaching the mountains, rain chances increase tonight