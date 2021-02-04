Advertisement

Kentucky Education Commissioner plans statewide virtual listening tour

Dr. Jason Glass, who started his teaching career in Hazard, was selected as the new Kentucky...
Dr. Jason Glass, who started his teaching career in Hazard, was selected as the new Kentucky Education Commissioner on Friday.(Kentucky Department of Education)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass is planning a virtual listening tour across the state this spring.

A statement from the Department of Education says the tour is scheduled to kick off on April 6 in Louisville and wind down on May 6 in Ashland.

The statement says Glass will be gathering input from the public on long-term aspirations for the state’s education system.

A total of nine sessions are planned over the monthlong period.

Sessions are also planned in Murray, Bowling Green, Richmond, Lexington, Cold Springs, Shelbyville and Hazard.

