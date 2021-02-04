Health officials urge against large Super Bowl party gatherings

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While some may have plans to throw watch parties, health officials encourage people to think outside the box before hosting parties.

Executive Director of the Laurel County Health Department, Mark Hensley, said if you do plan to host a party, to keep it small. He asked that hosts encourage everyone to wear masks, use plenty of hand sanitizer or host virtual watch parties instead to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are encouraging fans to watch their favorite team score safely,” said Hensley. “If we don’t do it safely, there is a good chance we will see another spike in cases,” he added.

In Wednesday’s news conference, Dr. Steven Stack encouraged people to follow the winter holiday guidelines if they plan to host or attend a party. For example, keeping six feet of distance and wearing masks.

The Super Bowl is set to kick-off at 6:30 p.m. on WYMT.

