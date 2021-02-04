‘Healing our own community’: New ministry group serves Pike County one meal at a time

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -A newly-formed mission group is working to serve the people of Pike County.

“It’s just about showing kindness to our community. To a broken community,” said co-founder Whitney Smith. “Healing our own community. Because we are all beautifully and uniquely broken.”

Beautifully Broken Ministries was established in Phelps in July 2020, originally called “Light in the Darkness,” to address needs in the region with the help of people who have witnessed them first-hand.

“My biological mother, who was also an addict, she was dying. She passed away in April,” said Whitney. “In June of 2020, I gave my life back to Christ. And I decided to dedicate my time and my life to helping people like my mother.”

Whitney said the mission is all about making sure people who are often shunned by society have a place to feel welcome.

“I see brokenness every day,” said Whitney. “It’s just a stepping stone to show them that you’re not forgotten. When the rest of the world has forgotten us, we’ve not forgotten our community.”

The group’s warm meals program is only one part of what the mission hopes to accomplish.

“We just love these people and want to let them to know that they matter to us,” said Whitney. “And that there’s somebody out there who still cares about you.”

Co-founder Tony Smith said the group usually sets up outdoors for its outreach. However, on Wednesday they operated out of the Elkhorn City Community Center, extending the mission to more of their neighbors.

“Normally we’re on the side of the road. And we let people know where we’re at,” Tony said. “We give everything from Bibles to supplies that have been donated, to a hot meal.”

The Smiths were joined by fellow-founders Monica Strüder, Shelby Strüder, and April Hager to serve nearly 300 meals to the community, between pick-ups and deliveries, working with mayor Mike Taylor to get the meals to those in need.

According to Tony, the mission is growing quickly and has received a lot of support from the community, even though the pandemic has thrown hurdles in the way.

“It is a huge leap of faith and, to be honest, every time we’ve had a need, God always supplies it through somewhere,” said Tony.

Though the group is currently funded solely through donations, Tony hopes to see it become a recognized non-profit organization soon, giving them the ability to apply for grants and help more people.

To donate, find the next meal stop, or receive more information about the ministry, contact beautifullybrokenministries2021@outlook.com or join the Light in the Darkness Facebook group.

