HCTC partners with local organizations to provide an Internet access hub to help local students with school work

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several groups and organizations came together to help with an educational journey as Campton Baptist Church in Wolfe County now serves as an Internet access hub.

A project made possible through a partnership between Hazard Community and Technical College, Campton Baptist Church, and the Booth Foundation.

Dr. Jennifer Lindon, President of HCTC, said 20 new Google Chrome book laptops will help serve students’ educational needs.

“Here in Wolfe County and Lee and Owsley Counties we don’t have a campus so we really wanted to make sure that every student has access to the internet in order to be able to get their classes done,” said Lindon. “Not only HCTC students can use the hub but other students can as well. So high school students or if a student attends Morehead or EKU or any student that is in the area and needs to come in to get Internet access can use this hub.”

Lacy Collinsworth, a student technician, shares how something so small can be valuable in one’s educational career.

“For me, a big thing is peace and quiet. It’s always quiet here so if you wanna get away for a little while and COVID guidelines are followed here so you are safe,” said Collinsworth. “If they need help setting up any accounts I can help them or accessing anything on Blackboard because this is my fourth year of college and I’m pretty good at using Blackboard by now.”

In a time where many students’ workload is online, this provides ways for students in the mountains to succeed.

“It is of utmost importance for students to have access to the Internet and access to the technology that they need in order to continue their educational pathways,” said Lindon.

The internet access hub is open Tuesday and Thursdays 2-7 p.m and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pizza is also provided each of those days at the hub.

