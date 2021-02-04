Advertisement

Hazard Police Department looking for stolen Toyota Camry

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with Hazard Police Department are trying to find a car that was stolen Thursday morning.

Officials said the car is a black 2020 Toyota Camry with black wheels and tinted windows.

Police are looking for a white man who stole the car. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and thin. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue or black hoodie with yellow “FILO” writing.

The man tried to use a stolen credit card in Hindman at Walgreens and Family Dollar, police said.

You are asked to call HPD at 606-436-2222 if you have any information.

