Harlan County downs Knott Central in dramatic fashion in day two of the Mountain Classic

By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County railed from behind to defeat the third-place finishes from 2019 in Knott Central to win 74-70 in double overtime.

The Patriots lead the game at half 28-27, but the Black Bears got the game back even heading into the final eight minutes tied at 41.

In that final frame, Knott Central would enjoy a 49-43 lead thanks to Colby Napier allowing them to control the game and take time off the clock.

Like the entire game, Harlan County wouldn’t give up. Eighth-grader Maddox Huff decided they needed more time hitting the game-tying three at the buzzer.

Huff’s brother, Jackson lead the Black Bears with 6 threes and 20 pts.

In the extra frame, Knott Central would hold a 63-60 lead with less than a minute left, but Maddox Huff struck again forcing a second Overtime.

The trends would end in the second extra frame. Harlan County would take a 70-66 lead with a minute to play thanks to Trent Noah.

Knott Central would turn the ball over with 40 ticks remaining trailing by 4.

Colby Napier, who had 30 points for the Patriots, would strike within two making the game 70-68 with 22.4 on the clock.

But Harlan County closed the game out from the free-throw line to win.

The Black Bears will face the winner of Hazard in Martin County who tip-off Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

