Gov. Beshear announces grant for HCTC CDL training program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Beshear announced Thursday a grant worth more than $500,000 to help expand the commercial driver’s license program at Hazard Community and Technical College.

The program will allow for six cohorts of CDL students at HCTC’s Hazard campus and six cohorts at a campus in Leslie County each year, training up to 150 students.

The $573,583 grant comes from the Appalachian Regional Commissioned, designed to help counties who need financial help in Appalachian Kentucky and meet the needs of employers.

“Our administration is committed to strengthening and expanding education across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “This program is a great opportunity to train Eastern Kentuckians and help them find good jobs in their communities. We are grateful Hazard Community and Technical College will increase its pool of qualified CDL licensees throughout Eastern Kentucky.”

HCTC will use the grant to buy two new trucks and trailers, supplied and provide salaries for one full-time instructor and four adjunct instructors.

Dennis Keene, Commissioner of the Department for Local Government, which is administering the funds, explained the grant will help fulfill the need for skilled workers in the region.

CDL licensees are in such high demand that HCTC has a waiting list for students to enter the program,” said Commissioner Keene. “This expansion will address a serious need in the region and expand job opportunities for Kentuckians while fulfilling industry demand.”

“With the increase of demand within the transportation and logistics industry, the need for licensed commercial truck drivers has increased greatly,” said HCTC President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon. “Hazard Community and Technical College is thankful to the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Department for Local Government for ARC grant dollars that will be utilized to expand HCTC’s current commercial driver’s licensing program. These grant dollars will be utilized to purchase additional trucks and hire additional instructors for the programs in Perry and Leslie counties. This short-term, four-week program trains job-seekers, allowing them the opportunity to quickly to return to Kentucky’s workforce.”

Students in HCTC’s Utility Lineman Program will also benefit from the expansion because those students are required to obtain a CDL.

Additionally, nearly $150,000 of local funds will be added, bringing the total project funding to more than $700,000.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.