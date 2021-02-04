Front approaching the mountains, rain chances increase tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Remember the old saying “if you don’t like the weather in Kentucky, just wait 5 minutes and it will change?” That adage will be in full effect with this forecast.

Today and Tonight

After another chilly morning, temperatures will start to move upward today. Unfortunately, we will see clouds increase ahead of our next system. While we should stay dry during the daylight hours, rain chances will move in later this evening and stick with us through the first part of the overnight hours. Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 40s ahead of the front and will drop into the upper 20s behind it.

If there is enough moisture left as temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s, there could be a brief transition period to snow early Friday morning. As of now, we don’t expect much to come of that. We’ll keep you posted.

Weekend Forecast

Just a few days ago, we were getting you ready for more snow chances and arctic air toward the end of the weekend and the first of next week. I can safely say that, unless something major changes again, we can rule both of those out now.

Friday, Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday now look dry. Friday will be a colder day behind the front, only topping out in the upper 30s with some morning clouds giving way to sunshine. Sun and clouds will be around both weekend days with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

Extended Forecast

I’m not going to go too far into next week, because the models have been all over the place lately, but the only thing on our radar, literally and metaphorically, is a disturbance that looks to affect us Monday night into early Tuesday. It looks to be just rain at this point, but we’ll keep you posted as we get closer. Other than that, the only other thing of note is that we could top out in the mid to upper 50s for highs on Monday.

Winter in the mountains. You have to love it.

