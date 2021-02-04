Advertisement

Former nurse pleads not guilty in Williamson shooting

Formerly recognized in Washington for work with the pandemic
Photo courtesy: AP Images (KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman once recognized in Washington for her work as a nurse on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic was in court in connection with a shooting.

Amy Thorn, also known as Amy Ford and Amy Johnson, entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday.

She was charged with malicious wounding after investigators say she shot Jonda Whitt on Vinson Street in Williamson.

Her bond was set at $25,000. Her attorney says she will bond out and be put on home confinement.

She’s set to be back in court for a pretrial hearing on March 18. The trial is expected to begin April 1.

Records obtained through the West Virginia Board of Registered Nurses indicate that Amy Jolene Johnson has been a registered nurse since at least 2003.

WSAZ spoke to Amy Ford in 2020 when she traveled to NYC to work during the pandemic.

Ford was also recognized at the Republican Convention in August.

For our previous coverage, click here.

