Couple produces album for those in recovery

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - For songwriter Hank Gevedon, the process of creating a song begins with a lyric or tune playing in his head…and it not going away.

“I’ll find myself sitting down and writing out the choruses. It’s like a long poem. It just starts out that way and then I have a basic lyric and I have the words,” he said.

The inspiration behind his latest album centers in helping those recovering from addiction but Hanks also says the music helps members of those in a program called celebrate recovery.

“Celebrate recovery is a place that you can come. Meet people who are willing to help you,” he said.

A faith based program Celebrate Recovery is part of many churches in multiple locations. Celebrate Recovery Pastor James Cornelius says his humble mission is simply to help.

“There’s OD’s every day. There’s people dying every day from drug addiction and you know we can’t save them all but we can save what comes in front of us and try,” he said.

Cornelius also says the program is to learn how to care for ones brothers and sisters in Christ.

“We focus on loving people and accepting them in and fellowship and trying to grow them in their recovery and in their relationship with God too,” he said.

Seeing the effects of addiction, Gevedon hopes to inspire others to seek guidance in their life journey.

“I realized pretty quickly…about a year ago that I really wanted to do a CD of music...a series of song that reflected my own feelings about celebrate recovery, feelings of people I had shared experiences with,” he said.

