Cold front brings rain and gusty winds tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front is moving into the mountain this evening bringing showers and breezy conditions into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

That cold front will bring soggy conditions into the mountains tonight. With those winds from the south anywhere from 20-30 MPH at times, temperatures will get a little bit warmer this evening. But after that front moves through, temperatures will quickly drop into the lower 30s by Friday morning.

We could see a few flurries early Friday morning, but those showers should move out of here before those temperatures drop below freezing. Highs on Friday will get into the upper 30s with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s. Sunshine should return by the afternoon hours and those mostly clear skies continue Friday night.

The Weekend

Let me start with this, models have been absolute trash. Our forecast for the weekend has been changing constantly. It looks like we could see snow move in this weekend. We will start out with some sunshine Saturday with highs getting into the mid-40s. Another system could move in Saturday evening into early Sunday morning bringing snow back into the mountains for some of us.

It looks like our mountain counties in EKY and our WVA counties have the best chance of seeing accumulating snow. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-20s. Some models show those overnight temperatures dropping into the teens.

Obviously, we would continue to watch this trend as models have gone back and forth on this weekend snow.

Extended Forecast

We will start out with sunshine Monday with highs in the low to mid-40s.

We have a chance for a rain/snow mix Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Models have not been doing great so this could change.

Another big cool down is on the way Wednesday into Thursday.

