Bill Mardis dies at 89

William (Bill) Mardis Photo Credit: Commonwealth Journal Obituaries
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One southern Kentucky journalist died Tuesday at the age of 89.

William (Bill) Mardis was originally born in Taylor County, Kentucky but moved to Somerset.

Mardis worked in media for more than 50 years as a journalist at the Commonwealth Journal.

Mardis also served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Duke Memorial Baptist Church.

He was known to many in southern Kentucky, including U.S. Representative Hal Rogers.

“Though small in stature, Bill Mardis was a journalism giant in Somerset, wielding a mighty pen, a humble approach and a steel-trap mind. We first became friends in the 1970s, with shared roots in radio broadcasting and a zeal for history and politics. Our friendship never swayed Bill from asking tough questions and writing an occasional hard-hitting piece; still yet, we maintained a mutual respect for one another at all times. He was a dearly loved, iconic member of this community and his life’s work kept all of us more informed.

“May his legacy of balanced and fair journalism live on at the Commonwealth Journal where he dedicated so many decades with the utmost integrity. My wife Cynthia and I send our heartfelt condolences to Bill’s family, his coworkers at the newspaper, and his expansive community of friends. I will miss reading his work.” said U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers

Visitation will be held at Southern Oaks Funeral Home from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday, February 5th. Funeral services will immediately follow.

