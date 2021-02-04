AIKCU and UPIKE help provide medical training opportunities to students

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Kentucky’s independent colleges and universities are now able to participate in professional school opportunities geared towards optometry and medical careers.

“The University of Pikeville is eager to partner with all of the independent colleges in the commonwealth of Kentucky to make available an opportunity for their students to have ready access to medical education,” said UPIKE President Burton Webb, Ph.D. “This gives the brightest minds in the commonwealth of Kentucky the opportunity to study and train right here in the mountains, at some of the finest medical training institutions in the state.”

The University of Pikeville and the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities (AIKCU) partnered together to provide these opportunities in the hopes to help build Kentucky’s healthcare capacity.

“Through this partnership with UPIKE, students from all 18 of our member colleges and universities throughout Kentucky can take advantage of these pathways to high demand jobs in the healthcare industry,” said AIKCU President OJ Oleka, Ph.D. “If there’s one thing COVID has taught us, it’s the importance of having good, quality professionals in the healthcare industry all across Kentucky.”

Through this agreement, the Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO) admissions will reserve up to 10 spots in each class for students applying from AIKCU schools. The Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine (KYCOM) admissions will guarantee an interview for applicants from AIKCU schools.

