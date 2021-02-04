Advertisement

1 in 4 Americans plan on avoiding vaccine, poll says

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new poll shows about a quarter of people in the U.S. plan to avoid a COVID-19 vaccine if possible.

The poll, from Monmouth University, is based on calls to more than 800 adults in late January.

According to the poll, 50% of Americans plan on getting the vaccine as soon as they can, while 19% plan on waiting to see how others fare with it before deciding. Another 24% of people say they don’t plan on getting the vaccine.

Patrick Murray, the director of the university’s independent polling institute, said partisanship is the biggest factor.

“It says a lot about the depth of our partisan divide that it could impact public health like this,” he said.

The poll reported 42% of Republicans said they’d avoid the vaccine, compared to 10% of Democrats.

Demographically, the poll reports about 67% of people 65 and older want to get the vaccine as soon as possible while 52% of people under the age of 65 do.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hovious
Police: Kentucky man arrested for putting children in a basement
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths, Super Bowl guidance given
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Letcher County woman nearly dies in car accident
’He will forever be my hero’: Woman pulled from car moments before it burst into flames
One Pikeville man is dead after car overturns

Latest News

Many families are turning to food banks as they face food insecurity for the first time.
Millions depend on food aid as pandemic economic troubles continue
Employees of a Southern California restaurant said a customer grew angry when asked to put on a...
Maskless man pulls gun, steals chicken from Calif. restaurant
Many families are turning to food banks as they face food insecurity for the first time.
Demand for food stamps surges as millions deal with hunger
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US unemployment claims fall to 779,000 but job cuts grind on