Watch: Governor Beshear holds Wednesday COVID-19 news conference
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Wednesday COVID-19 update.
You can watch that live here:
As of Tuesday, 109 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
