UPS employees donate thousands of socks to Louisville’s homeless population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees of UPS and UPS Worldport delivered on a big promise Wednesday, handing over dozens of boxes filled with thousands of donations for Louisville’s homeless population.

Inside those boxes were more than 10,000 pairs of socks donated by UPS and UPS Worldport employees in Louisville.

The goal of the donation drive was to “warm the sole.”

Wednesday’s donation to Wayside Christian Mission started after a call to action as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day last month.

Socks are an important item for the city’s homeless population, especially during this time of the year as temperatures dip below freezing.

“We get donations of clothing all year round, but if you think of it, people don’t donate their socks, they wear them out,” Wayside Chief Operating Officer Nina Moseley said. “And so it’s hard to get ahold of socks. This population, they all needed it and it’s extremely important.”

UPS said it’s part of its mission to give back.

“To have as many employees as we do in Louisville care about the community, serve the community in which we live and work makes us very proud,” UPS spokesman Justin Heckel said.

Because of the size of the donation, Wayside Christian Mission will help distribute these socks to other shelters in the area as well.

